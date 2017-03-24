Karim Benzema questions prolonged snub from France national side

France's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Jamaica at the Pierre Mauroy stadium, on June 08, 2014
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says that he needs answers from France boss Didier Deschamps over why he continues to be left out of the squad.
France outcast Karim Benzema has admitted that he is unsure exactly why he is still being overlooked for national team duty.

The Real Madrid ace has not featured for Les Blues since October 2015, missing his country's last 22 games since bagging a brace against Armenia.

Benzema was initially overlooked due to a suspension given to him by the French Football Federation for an off-the-field matter regarding teammate Mathieu Valbuena, but he has since been given the green light to be selected as part of boss Didier Deschamps' squad.

After again being left out for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Saturday, Benzema has now called for a full explanation behind Deschamps' reasoning.

"What I would like is to at least have a discussion with the coach, that he tells me what he thinks. I have to know," he told RMC

"The last time I spoke to the coach on the phone, it was well before the Euros. He told me, 'Karim, I'm going to tell you something you're not going to like. I'm not going to pick you.' At the time, I was very disappointed, I didn't need explanations.

"We haven't had contact since. But today, having taken a step back, I would like him to explain to me why he doesn't pick me and why it continues. I ask myself that question every day."

Benzema has 14 goals in 34 appearances for club side Madrid this season, the last of which came in the 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao prior to the international break.

France's forward Karim Benzema after an own goal during a Group E football match between France and Honduras at the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 15, 2014
