Karim Benzema discusses Neymar's recent high-profile switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, questioning the "strange" motive behind the move.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has claimed that he found Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain "strange", but was "not surprised" to see the former Barcelona forward go ahead with the move.

Neymar became the costliest player of all time when joining PSG for a mammoth sum of £198m six weeks ago, bringing an end to his trophy-laden four-year spell in Catalonia.

The Brazil international has hit the ground running at his new club, playing a direct part in 10 goals from just five appearances in all competitions, but Benzema has questioned the motive behind the high-profile deal.

"I will not say I was surprised, because he does what he wants, although it seemed strange," he told BeIn Sport France. "He will have his reasons, no doubt."

Madrid star Marco Asensio also described the move as "strange" earlier this week and revealed that he will not follow in Neymar's steps by joining PSG.