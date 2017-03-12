Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Real Betis
 

Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Betis from the Bernabeu.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Betis from the Bernabeu.

Barcelona's defeat at Deportivo La Coruna earlier this afternoon means that second-place Real Madrid are only one point behind the Spanish champions in the table, while they now have two games in hand.

Betis, meanwhile, have only won two league games in 2017, but they are sitting comfortably in 14th position – nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage from Madrid below.


7.12pmReal Madrid now have two games in hand over both Barcelona and Sevilla, and a win tonight would see them move two points clear of Barcelona, still with a game in hand. Los Blancos remain in charge of their own destiny and it has been a brilliant weekend for them with both Barcelona and Sevilla – who drew 1-1 with Leganes on Saturday – dropping points. Can they take advantage? We shall see!

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Madrid. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts. Real Madrid will enter this match down in second position in La Liga – just one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who lost 2-1 at Deportivo La Coruna earlier this afternoon.

7.05pmAs for Betis, Ruben Castro returns to the XI after sitting out their mid-week game with Deportivo, and the experienced forward starts alongside Toni Sanabria in attack. It is once again a five-man defence for the Seville outfit, with Cristiano Piccini, who scored against Deportivo, and Riza Durmisi operating in the wing-back positions. Joaquin and Alex Alegria are both on the bench for the visitors.

Betis' forward Ruben Castro heads the ball past Rijeka's defender Niko Datkovic during the UEFA Europa League Group I football match Real Betis Balompie vs HNK Rijeka at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on December 12, 2013© Getty Images


7.02pmReal Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made four changes to the team that started against Napoli - Nacho, Isco, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata replacing Pepe, Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the first selection. Cristiano Ronaldo is fit despite concerns over a muscular problem, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both keep their places in the middle of the park.

6.58pmTEAMS!

REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Isco; James, Morata, Ronaldo

BETIS: Adan; Piccini, Mandi, Pezzella, Tosca, Durmisi; Pardo, Brasanac, Ceballos; Sanabria, Castro


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital. Both of these sides were in action during the week – Real Madrid were in Naples on Wednesday booking their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Napoli, while Betis drew 1-1 away to Deportivo La Coruna in the league on the same night.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


6.52pmReal Madrid actually won 6-1 when they travelled to Betis for the reverse match earlier this season, while they put five past the Seville club in the corresponding match last term. All the signs point to a tough night for Betis, who have only won one of their last eight in the league to drop into 14th position.

6.49pmIn terms of the head-to-head, Real Madrid have not lost in their last six La Liga matches against Betis – recording five wins in the process. What's more, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 league games between the two teams at the Bernabeu, which is a run that stretches back to October 1998, when Betis recorded a 1-0 win in this stadium - courtesy of a strike from Finidi George.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Bernabeu as Real Madrid welcome Real Betis. On paper, it should be a routine home win, but Barcelona and Sevilla will both be hoping that Betis can pull off something special. Stay tuned for what should be an entertaining game!

Your Comments
