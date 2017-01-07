Live Commentary: Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Granada at the Bernabeu.
It is almost one month since Real Madrid last featured in a La Liga fixture and they have since won their second Club World Cup after beating Japanese outfit Kashima Antlers in the final of the competition last month.
Granada, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad last time out, which left the strugglers in 19th position in the table on nine points.
Granada lost both league fixtures against Real Madrid last season, but ran the Madrid giants close in the corresponding match last term – suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat.
REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco
GRANADA: Ochoa; Tito, Vezo, Lomban, Gabriel; Samper, Agbo, Pereira; Boga, Kravets, Tabanou