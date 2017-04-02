Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Alaves

Alaves , meanwhile, are also enjoying an impressive campaign, with a total of 40 points from 28 matches leaving them in 10th spot in the table in their first season of top-flight Spanish football since 2005-06.

A run of three straight league wins has left Los Blancos top of the pile on 65 points – two points above second-place Barcelona, who have played one game more.

2.55pm Alaves dropped out of La Liga in the 2005-06 season after finishing down in 18th position, and they actually spent four campaigns in the third tier of Spanish football between 2009 and 2013. They won the Segunda Division last season, however, and have demonstrated that they are now ready to compete at this level of football. It is a tough ask for the visitors to upset Real Madrid here though!

2.52pm Alaves, meanwhile, are not challenging for La Liga this season, but their campaign has been just as impressive as Real Madrid's. Indeed, Mauricio Pellegrino's side currently sit 10th in La Liga on 40 points – 18 points clear of the relegation zone, and just four points off the top eight. Bar an incredible collapse, Alaves will play back-to-back La Liga campaigns for the first time since 2003.

2.48pm With all respect to Alaves, Real Madrid will expect to collect all the points this afternoon – allowing them to move five points clear at the summit – before travelling to Leganes on Wednesday night. Next weekend, they will welcome Atletico to the Bernabeu, and three wins in their next three would place Zidane's team in a very strong position as they look for their first league title since 2012. © SilverHub

2.45pm This afternoon is the first of nine matches for Real Madrid in the month of April. They will host both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the league this month, in addition to facing German champions Bayern Munich home and away in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. April will be a defining month for Zidane's side as they look to wrestle the Spanish title away from Barcelona.

2.42pm A 2-1 defeat at Valencia on February 22 allowed Barcelona the chance to get themselves back in the title race, before a 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas on March 1 again suggested that Real Madrid were feeling the pressure. Zidane's side have won their last three in the league, however, the latest of which was an important 2-1 success away to Athletic Bilbao before the international break.

2.38pm Twenty wins, five draws and just two defeats is how Real Madrid's La Liga record reads this season, while they have scored 71 times and conceded just 28 goals. Los Blancos also have the best home record this season – winning 11 of their 14 matches and remaining unbeaten in the process. © SilverHub

2.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Madrid. I shall speak about Alaves and their impressive campaign a little bit later, but let's start with league leaders Real Madrid. As it stands, Los Blancos are top of the pile on 65 points – two points clear of second-place Barcelona, who have played one game more.

2.32pm As for Alaves, on-loan Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has been passed fit following a muscular problem, while Edgar Mendez and Gaizka Toquero also come into the XI following their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last time out. Deyverson will again lead the line for the Basque outfit.

2.28pm Casemiro misses out for Real Madrid through suspension, while club captain Sergio Ramos is rested ahead of a busy run of fixtures for Zinedine Zidane's team. Danilo, Raphael Varane and Pepe all come into the back four as Dani Carvajal and Marcelo also drop out, and there is also a spot in midfield for Isco. Keylor Navas has been dropped between the sticks, meanwhile, as Kiko Casilla comes into the XI. © Getty Images

2.25pm TEAMS! REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Pepe, Varane, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale ALAVES: Pacheco; Ely, Laguardia, Feddal, Hernandez; Camarasa, Garcia; Gomez, Mendez, Toquero; Deyverson

2.22pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have had a number of players away on international duty over the last couple of weeks, but Alaves have had time to rest and recuperate. So, who has made it? Let's have a look...

2.19pm This will be Alaves' 12th visit to the Bernabeu in the top flight of Spanish football, and they have only won once – during the 1999-2000 campaign. Their last visit to this stadium ended in a 3-0 defeat in February 2006, while they suffered a 4-1 defeat in the reverse match earlier this season. Worryingly for Alaves, they have conceded 23 times in their last six league games with Real Madrid, who have now scored in their last 49 games in all competitions. Not the best reading for Alaves!