Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Alaves

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Alaves from the Bernabeu.
A run of three straight league wins has left Los Blancos top of the pile on 65 points – two points above second-place Barcelona, who have played one game more.
Alaves, meanwhile, are also enjoying an impressive campaign, with a total of 40 points from 28 matches leaving them in 10th spot in the table in their first season of top-flight Spanish football since 2005-06.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Madrid below.
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
© Getty Images
REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Pepe, Varane, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale
ALAVES: Pacheco; Ely, Laguardia, Feddal, Hernandez; Camarasa, Garcia; Gomez, Mendez, Toquero; Deyverson