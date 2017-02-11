Feb 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Reyno de Navarra
Osasuna
vs.
Real Madrid

Live Commentary: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid from Pamplona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 18:52 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid from Pamplona.

Osasuna are currently rock bottom of Spain's top flight – eight points from safety – and are without a win in the league since October 17.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have fallen two points behind Barcelona, who thumped Alaves 6-0 earlier this afternoon, at the top of the table, but Los Blancos now have three games in hand over their rivals.

Osasuna's last league win over Real Madrid came in this stadium (January 2011), but they suffered a 5-2 defeat at the Bernabeu when they made the trip to the Spanish capital for the reverse match earlier this season.


6.55pmTEAMS!

OSASUNA: Sirigu; Bonnin, Oier, Vujadinovic, Fuentes; Romero, Causic, Tienza, Berenguer; Riviere, Leon

REAL: Navas; Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Danilo, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Marcelo; Ronaldo, Benzema


6.52pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Pamplona. Osasuna have had a free week to prepare for this match, while Real Madrid have had two after their clash with Celta Vigo last weekend was postponed. Let's run through the two XIs for this match...

6.49pmThe points were shared when the two teams last met in this stadium in December 2013, but Real Madrid ran out 5-2 winners at the Bernabeu in the reverse match earlier this season. Osasuna do have two recent victories over Real Madrid, however, with a 2-1 success in May 2009 followed by a 1-0 win in January 2011. Indeed, both of those victories came in this stadium.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Pamplona as Osasuna welcome Real Madrid in what is a vital match at both ends of the table. Osasuna need the points as they bid to move off the bottom of the division, but Real Madrid will be looking to return to the top ahead of champions Barcelona, who scored six at Alaves earlier this afternoon. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates!

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
