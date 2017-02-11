Live Commentary: Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid from Pamplona.

Osasuna are currently rock bottom of Spain's top flight – eight points from safety – and are without a win in the league since October 17.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have fallen two points behind Barcelona, who thumped Alaves 6-0 earlier this afternoon, at the top of the table, but Los Blancos now have three games in hand over their rivals.

Osasuna's last league win over Real Madrid came in this stadium (January 2011), but they suffered a 5-2 defeat at the Bernabeu when they made the trip to the Spanish capital for the reverse match earlier this season.