Los Blancos will now be looking to start their title defence with all three points against a Deportivo team that only just survived in La Liga last season.

Real Madrid landed the Spanish Super Cup last week with an impressive 5-1 aggregate victory over Barcelona.

Evening all!'s live La Liga coverage for the 2017-18 campaign continues from the Riazor as Deportivo La Coruna welcome the champions Real Madrid. The home side just survived in La Liga last season, and could well face another tough year to retain their spot in Spain's top flight. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are the favourites to keep hold of the title that they took from Barcelona last term. Stay tuned for what should be an open and entertaining affair from La Coruna!

9.03pm Incredibly, between September 1993 and August 2008, Deportivo did not lose a single home league game against Real Madrid – winning 11 of their 16 meetings at the Riazor during that period. However, Real Madrid have since won five of their last six league meetings – including a 6-2 victory in this stadium last season. Right, with time very much of the essence, let me bring you the team news...

9.05pm TEAMS! DEPOR: Ruben; Juanfran, Schar, Sidnei, Luisinho; Mosquera, Guilherme, Borges; Fede, Andone, Bakkali REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Bale

9.07pm Guilherme, Fabian Schar and Zakaria Bakkali all make their debuts for Deportivo tonight, while there is a spot in the team for last season's top scorer Florin Andone. The highly-rated forward has been linked with a move to Burnley other the last week, but he starts for the home side in La Coruna.

9.09pm As for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo's absence means that Isco, as expected, keeps his spot in an attacking position alongside Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Marco Asensio, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos are all on the bench for the visitors, who have Nacho at centre-back alongside Sergio Ramos.

9.11pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just moments from kickoff here. There were an incredible 57 points between 16th-place Deportivo and league winners Real Madrid last season. Los Blancos won 29 of their 38 matches - losing just three - during the 2016-17 campaign, while Deportivo suffered 18 defeats during what was a difficult season. Will that gulf be on display tonight?

9.13pm Barcelona might have been outclassed by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, but the Catalan giants have opened their league season with all three points – recording a 2-0 victory over Real Betis earlier tonight. Real Madrid will be looking to start their title defence with a confident win against a Deportivo side that are playing in La Liga for the fourth straight campaign.

0 min KICKOFF! Real Madrid kick things off tonight...

2 min ... as expected, Real Madrid have started on the front foot, with Bale and Benzema already changing positions in the final third. Isco is once again operating in a central position, with Casemiro, Modric and Kroos as a midfield three. Isco has been in stunning form of late.

4 min Deportivo just cannot get in the game at the moment as Real Madrid continue to pass and probe in the final third. You just get the feeling that the home side need to get through the opening 10, 15 minutes without conceding if they have hopes of upsetting the champions in La Coruna tonight.

6 min SAVE! Navas has to keep out an attempt from Andone after the number 10 had broken into the Real Madrid box before releasing a strike. Super work from Andone there!

8 min SAVE! Another chance for Andone as the striker breaks into the Real Madrid box after slack defending from Ramos, but Navas makes another smart save. Two big chances there!

9 min Bakkali heads over the crossbar after freeing himself inside the Real Madrid box.

11 min For all Real Madrid's excellence, the champions could have conceded twice in the opening nine minutes of this match. Andone is causing all sorts of problems with his pace and movement here.

13 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last couple of minutes, but Deportivo are very much in this football match as they continue to look dangerous on the counter-attack.

15 min Smart header from Luisinho as the Deportivo defender clears from under his own crossbar under pressure from Bale. Still goalless with 15 minutes of this La Liga clash on the clock.

16 min Deportivo have a free kick in a dangerous area as Ramos brings Andone to the deck...

16 min ... half-chance for Guilherme as the ball breaks loose, but his effort is over the crossbar.

19 min Real Madrid are just struggling to get going at the moment as the home side continue to impress in the final third of the field. Deportivo are worth a goal here, there is no question about that.

20 min GOAL! Deportivo 0-1 Real Madrid (Bale)

21 min Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 20th minute as Bale pokes home from close range after a mix-up at the back for Deportivo. Ruben could only parry a Modric strike into the path of Benzema, and the Frenchman finds a route to Bale, who simply cannot miss from close range!

23 min It has been a good response from Deportivo, but Real Madrid are so dangerous on the counter-attack, and you have to fear for the home side's defence. It is a very open game of football here.

24 min BOOKING! Bakkali (Deportivo) is booked for a late challenge on Carvajal.

26 min Possession football for Real Madrid as they pass and probe in the final third of the field.

27 min GOAL! Deportivo 0-2 Real Madrid (Casemiro)

28 min Real Madrid double their lead in La Coruna as Casemiro converts a low cross from Marcelo. It is too easy for the champions as Deportivo fall two goals behind on home soil.

29 min Carvajal looks to have a problem for Real Madrid after going down following a challenge with Luisinho. The away side were not pleased that Deportivo did not play the ball off the pitch!

32 min Deportivo are a threat when they find space in the final third, but Real Madrid look capable of scoring every single time that they counter-attack. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals tonight, especially with the home team continuing to commit players in the final third.

34 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period to play in La Coruna.

36 min Just a reminder that Barcelona opened their new La Liga season with a 2-0 win over Real Betis earlier tonight. Real Madrid are well on their way to three points here, meanwhile, courtesy of goals from Bale and Casemiro. Deportivo, however, are certainly a threat in the final third of the field.

38 min Bakkali looks to pick out a teammate with a cross towards the far post, but there is too much weight on the pass, and Real Madrid can resume from the dead-ball line. Moments later, Andone heads over the crossbar as the home side continue to create good opportunities in the Real Madrid box.

40 min Real Madrid have a free kick in a dangerous area as Luisinho brings Carvajal to the deck...

41 min ... Kroos delivers towards the far post, but Sidnei is on hand to make the clearance.

43 min Andone heads into the gloves of Navas as Deportivo continue to carry a threat here.

45 min Just the one yellow card in the first half of this match, but there could easily have been more. The referee has allowed a number of late challenges to go unpunished in the opening 45 minutes.

45 min+1 Kroos pokes one into the arms of Ruben after a smart pass from Benzema.

45 min+2 HALF-TIME: Deportivo 0-2 Real Madrid

10.02pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Real Madrid leading 2-0 at the interval courtesy of goals from Bale and Casemiro. Deportivo started pretty well and came close on a couple of occasions through Andone, but it is Los Blancos that lead by two at the break here.

10.07pm STATISTICS! Real Madrid dominated the first-half possession with 75%, while they had six attempts in the first period - three of which were on target. Deportivo, meanwhile, also hit the target with three of their six attempts, and Andone really should have scored in the early stages of the match.

10.12pm BENCH WATCH! Real Madrid have an embarrassment of riches on their bench tonight, with Asensio, Ceballos, Theo Hernandez and Lucas Vasquez among those hoping to feature for the champions. Deportivo boss Pepe Mel, meanwhile, has options in the shape of Borja, Gama and Adrian.

46 min RESTART! Deportivo resume the action on home soil...

47 min ... no changes from either manager at the interval, which is not too much of a surprise. However, you suspect that both Mel and Zidane will have alterations in mind as the second period develops here.

49 min It has been a lively start to the second period from both teams, with Deportivo's willingness to break forward leaving plenty of space for Real Madrid's attackers to play their football.

51 min Real Madrid are enjoying plenty of the ball at the moment as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. Modric is pulling the strings from a deep position, and Deportivo are being forced very deep, which is creating a crowded central position. Still 2-0 to the visitors here.

52 min Kroos's long-range strike is deflected wide of the Deportivo post.

53 min Handbags here! Someone in blue has gone down following a clash between the players!

53 min BOOKINGS! Schar (Deportivo) and Ramos (Real Madrid) are booked.

54 min Ramos threw his hands into the face of Schar. He really should have seen red there!

54 min DEPORTIVO SUB! Gama replaces Bakkali for the home side.

56 min Modric dances into the Deportivo box before striking towards goal, but Sidnei is on hand to make a smart block. This match is just starting to open up after a slow start to the second period here.

57 min BOOKING! Modric (Real Madrid) is booked for a foul on Luisinho.

59 min Smart defending from Ramos as the Real Madrid skipper clears an Andone header from under his own crossbar. The Spaniard is getting some rough treatment from the home supporters now after that incident which should have brought a red card. Still more than 30 minutes of football to play here.

60 min BOOKING! Fede (Deportivo) is booked for a poor challenge on Casemiro.

62 min GOAL! Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid (Kroos)

63 min Real Madrid score their third of the night in the 62nd minute as Bale drives into the Deportivo box before finding Kroos, who smashes the ball past Ruben, albeit with the help of a slight deflection!

64 min CROSSBAR! Guilherme hits the crossbar with a super effort from a wide position!

65 min DEPORTIVO SUB! Adrian replaces Borges for the home side.

66 min REAL MADRID SUB! Asensio replaces Isco for Real Madrid.

68 min Little over 20 minutes of the second period remaining in La Coruna.

71 min Deportivo will be able to take some positives from this match, but they have simply been no match for a Real Madrid team that look the side to beat once again this season. Los Blancos have hardly been out of second gear tonight and they lead 3-0, which is a scary thought for their rivals.

73 min REAL MADRID SUB! Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro for Real Madrid.

75 min It will be very interesting to see what happens at Real Madrid when Ronaldo returns from suspension. Isco simply cannot be left out of the team at the moment, but Benzema, Ronaldo, Bale and Isco do not fit into the same team. And what about Asensio? Nice problem to have though!

77 min The ball falls for Marcelo inside the Deportivo box, but he misses the target with a wild effort.

78 min Deportivo are preparing to make another change ahead of the final 10 minutes here.

79 min DEPORTIVO SUB! Fede is replaced by Borja for the home side.

80 min REAL MADRID SUB! Lucas Vasquez replaces Bale for the visitors.

82 min Not too much to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes, although Real Madrid are still in control of the possession. It has been very comfortable for Los Blancos in the second period.

84 min Little over five minutes of the second period remaining in La Coruna.

84 min BOOKING! Mosquera (Deportivo) is booked for a foul on Carvajal.

86 min Half-chance for Deportivo as Andone breaks into the Real Madrid box, but his weak effort is straight at Navas, who has had his slippers on for the majority of the second period.

87 min SAVE! Ruben flies across his goal to keep out a free kick from Asensio.

87 min BOOKING! Andone (Deportivo) is booked following a clash with Ramos.

88 min PENALTY DEPORTIVO!

88 min Deportivo have a penalty as Carvajal brings Gama to the deck!

89 min MISS! Andone sends his penalty wide of the post!

90 min+1 We are into the first of two additional minutes in La Coruna.

90 min+2 Ramos is sent off for Real Madrid after picking up a second yellow for a heavy challenge on Borja.

90 min+3 FULL-TIME: Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid