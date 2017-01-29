Jan 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Real Sociedad

Report: Raphael Varane back for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Fernando Torres in action during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Raphael Varane is declared fit to start Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad on Sunday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Raphael Varane has reportedly been declared fit to start Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The centre-back missed his team's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night after a minor knock in training made the Frenchman unavailable for selection.

Portuguese Pepe was also missing on Wednesday, which led to Casemiro starting in central defence alongside Sergio Ramos.

However, according to Marca, Varane trained without any problems on Friday morning and will return to the Real Madrid starting XI against Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have only won one of their last five games in all competitions, but they remain top of La Liga with a game in hand.

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
