Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injury

Real Madrid confirm that summer signing Dani Ceballos suffered a neck injury while representing Spain Under-21s on Friday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Real Madrid have confirmed that summer signing Dani Ceballos suffered a neck injury while representing Spain Under-21s.

The former Real Betis midfielder had to be stretched off during his national team's 3-0 victory over Italy Under-21s on Friday night.

Los Blancos have revealed that the 21-year-old "will be monitored over the next 48 hours" after suffering "a light neck sprain".

"The medical team for the Spanish Under-21s have announced that Dani Ceballos "suffered a light neck sprain after the test carried out at the Hospital Virgen de la Salud in Toledo," read a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

"The player's situation will be monitored over the next 48 hours. Dani Ceballos will travel with the rest of the team to Las Rozas on Saturday, where the other international players will train at the facilities there."

Ceballos signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid in July after rejecting a host of clubs to join the Spanish champions from Betis.

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup second leg on August 16, 2017
Read Next:
Iniesta pays tribute to Asensio
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Ceballos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Sports Mole logo
Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injury
 Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup second leg on August 16, 2017
Andres Iniesta pays tribute to Marco Asensio
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata: "Antonio Conte is with me until the death"
Beckham to target Miami move for Ronaldo?Bale rejects move to Manchester United?Pele congratulates Ronaldo on scoring recordRamos not contemplating Spain retirementReal Madrid 'reject Marcos Llorente bids'
Ronaldo overtakes Pele's goal tallyUnited 'make £50m offer for Asensio'Real Madrid 'block Llorente loan exit'Sergio Ramos wants to emulate CannavaroZidane throws support behind Benzema
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Spain Under-21s News
Sports Mole logo
Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injury
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Hector Bellerin confirms £19,050 donation to Grenfell Tower Disaster Fund
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Albert Celades: 'Germany made Spain suffer in Euro U21 final'
Result: Germany win Under-21s Euro 2017Live Commentary: Germany U21s 1-0 Spain U21s - as it happenedTeam News: Stark returns for Germany, Spain unchangedResult: Saul fires Spain U21s into Euro 2017 finalLive Commentary: Spain U21s 3-1 Italy U21s - as it happened
Team News: Spain revert back to strongest XIAsensio hails "great keeper" DonnarummaPellegrini: 'Asensio centre of attention'Williams wary of "very strong" ItalyCelades hails Spain Under-21 outfit
> Spain Under-21s Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 