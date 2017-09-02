Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injury

Real Madrid confirm that summer signing Dani Ceballos suffered a neck injury while representing Spain Under-21s on Friday night.

The former Real Betis midfielder had to be stretched off during his national team's 3-0 victory over Italy Under-21s on Friday night.

Los Blancos have revealed that the 21-year-old "will be monitored over the next 48 hours" after suffering "a light neck sprain".

"The medical team for the Spanish Under-21s have announced that Dani Ceballos "suffered a light neck sprain after the test carried out at the Hospital Virgen de la Salud in Toledo," read a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

"The player's situation will be monitored over the next 48 hours. Dani Ceballos will travel with the rest of the team to Las Rozas on Saturday, where the other international players will train at the facilities there."

Ceballos signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid in July after rejecting a host of clubs to join the Spanish champions from Betis.