Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to get too carried away midway through his side's campaign, stressing that they must take each game as it comes.
Zinedine Zidane has stressed that Real Madrid will continue to take their season one game at a time as they look to achieve an historic European and domestic treble.

Los Blancos are four points clear in the La Liga title race and into the knockout stages of the Champions League, while also being on the brink of a place in the last eight of the Copa del Rey.

Madrid lead Sevilla 3-0 ahead of Thursday night's second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, where they are looking to prolong their unbeaten run to 40 games in all competitions, but Zidane is not thinking about making history just yet.

"We are not thinking about the treble," he told reporters. "We are just taking things day by day. Of course, everybody would love to win the treble, but it is still far away and we cannot think about it."

Madrid, without Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez for their cup tie with Sevilla, follow up Thursday's clash with another match against the Rojiblancos in La Liga at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
