Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says that his team will now be able to fully focus on La Liga and the Champions League following their Copa del Rey elimination.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has insisted that his team will not dwell on their elimination from the Copa del Rey as they focus on La Liga and the Champions League.

Los Blancos were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night after a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos saw the Madrid giants lose 4-3 on aggregate.

Ramos has admitted that it was "a tough loss", but has said that Zinedine Zidane's side will now be able to fully concentrate on the league and the European Cup.

"It's a tough loss and we are sad," Ramos told Onda Cero. "We tried but it was not to be and we nevertheless have to be proud of our performance.

"It's hard to be eliminated but it's better that it has happened now than in a month's time. Now we must move on, show the same attitude and improve from our mistakes. The Champions League and La Liga remain the most important competitions."

Real Madrid will return to league action with a home match against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
