Jan 25, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
2-2
Real Madrid
Danilo (44' og.), Wass (85')
Mallo (36'), Wass (54'), Castro (72')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ronaldo (62'), Vasquez (90')
Danilo (75')

Lucas Vazquez: 'Absentees not an excuse'

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
© Getty Images
Lucas Vazquez says that Real Madrid cannot blame absentees for their failure to overcome Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Lucas Vazquez has insisted that Real Madrid cannot blame absentees for their failure to overcome Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

A 2-2 draw in the second leg at the Balaidos on Wednesday night saw Celta advance to the semi-finals courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success over the Madrid giants.

Los Blancos were without the likes of Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale for the second leg, but Vazquez has refused to use injuries as an excuse for the team's elimination.

"It's now about focusing on the other two competitions. We tried everything, but they found two goals, not by luck, but with them, the game swung from one side to another and we couldn't [find the winner]," Vazquez told reporters.

"Our missing players? We've been showing that we're responding to whoever comes out of the team. It would be disingenuous to say that we felt our absences."

Real Madrid, who have wobbled at the start of 2017 following a strong 2016, will look to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
