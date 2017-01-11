Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad for Sevilla tie

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez will all sit out Real Madrid's second-leg tie with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, having been omitted from the squad.
Forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been omitted from Real Madrid's matchday squad for the Copa del Rey meeting with Sevilla on Thursday evening.

Los Blancos already lead 3-0 in the last-16 tie from the first leg following a dominant performance at the Bernabeu last week.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane appears confident that the job is as good as done as far as progression is concerned, with Ronaldo - who also sat out the first leg - to play no part over the remaining 90 minutes.

Luka Modric and James Rodriguez will also be absent for the second leg, joining Gareth Bale, Pepe and Isco in the stands, with Zidane confirming that Rodriguez is carrying a knock.

Ronaldo, back in the team for the 5-0 triumph over Granada at the weekend to prolong Madrid's unbeaten run, was named as the world's top male player at Monday's inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
