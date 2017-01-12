Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Copa del Rey Fifth Round Second-Leg between Sevilla and Real Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane's team travel to Andalusia in command of this tie after two James Rodriguez goals guided them to a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu last week.
However, Los Rojiblancos boss Jorge Sampaoli is refusing to throw in the towel and is hoping to mastermind a stunning comeback against European champions.
Please note that kickoff at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is at 8:15pm.
"The idea is that everyone is important. Although we have won 3-0 in the first-leg, we're always going to use our heads and respect everyone," he told reporters this week.
"From here to the end of the season, we'll have difficult matches - this is one of them and we'll always have to fight."
He told the club's official website: "Hopefully we can give people what they want to see, but I will not make promises that cannot be met.
"I hope we have a very good night to achieve a result against an opponent which is one of the best in the world today."
REAL MADRID XI: Casilla, Danilo, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Asensio, Vazquez, Morata, Diaz Meija