Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Copa del Rey Fifth Round Second-Leg between Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's team travel to Andalusia in command of this tie after two James Rodriguez goals guided them to a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu last week.

However, Los Rojiblancos boss Jorge Sampaoli is refusing to throw in the towel and is hoping to mastermind a stunning comeback against European champions.

Please note that kickoff at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is at 8:15pm.