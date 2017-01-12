Jan 12, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
Real Madrid

Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary as Sevilla do battle with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 19:47 UK

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Copa del Rey Fifth Round Second-Leg between Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's team travel to Andalusia in command of this tie after two James Rodriguez goals guided them to a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu last week.

However, Los Rojiblancos boss Jorge Sampaoli is refusing to throw in the towel and is hoping to mastermind a stunning comeback against European champions.

Please note that kickoff at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is at 8:15pm.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.43pmSimilarly, Zidane is adamant that his team are focused for tonight's clash, despite the hefty advantage.

"The idea is that everyone is important. Although we have won 3-0 in the first-leg, we're always going to use our heads and respect everyone," he told reporters this week.

"From here to the end of the season, we'll have difficult matches - this is one of them and we'll always have to fight."


7.38pmAs mentioned, Sampaoli is certainly talking the talk when it comes to plotting a comeback in this tie. However, the 56-year-old coach admits that the odds are stacked in favour of Real.

He told the club's official website: "Hopefully we can give people what they want to see, but I will not make promises that cannot be met.

"I hope we have a very good night to achieve a result against an opponent which is one of the best in the world today."


7.36pmFor Sevilla, it is noticable that they have plenty of firepower on the bench waiting to come on. Nasri, Vitolo and Jovetic are among the replacements. Although Sampaoli has suggested that his team are not giving up on this tie, I wonder if the Chilean is hedging his bets ahead of the La Liga encounter on Sunday. Los Rojiblancos still have enough to worry the visitors. Vietto and one-time Sunderland forward Wissam Ben Yedder will provide the attacking threat.

7.32pmWell, there are still a few surprises on both sides in terms of selection. Although Real have named just six substitutes this evening, Karim Benzema is one of them. He was expected to miss out altogether. Of course, messers Bale, Ronaldo and Modric are sidelined, while James is absent with a calf problem. Toni Kroos is also starting in the centre of midfield. I would have expected Kovacic to play from the beginning, but he is on the bench.

7.28pmSEVILLA XI: Soria, Rami, Lenglet, Mercado, Escudero, Sarabia, Iborra, Kranevitter, Correa, Ben Yedder, Vietto

REAL MADRID XI: Casilla, Danilo, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Asensio, Vazquez, Morata, Diaz Meija


7.24pmAs mentioned, we are expecting a much-changed Real lineup, so without further ado, let's bring you the team news from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

7.22pmThat said, Sampaoli's side have not been shy in front of goal, scoring 20 in their last five outings, including a 4-0 win at Real Sociedad last weekend.

7.21pmHistory, as well as the aggregate scoreline, would suggest that the hosts are very much up against it. They have not knocked Los Blancos out of the competition since 1955, although on that occasion, the Sevillistas thrashed Real 5-0 in the second-leg! What would they give for a similar scoreline tonight?

7.20pmHowever, Sevilla will also have the chance to maintain their largely promising form of recent weeks ahead of their La Liga game against Los Merengues this Sunday evening.

7.16pmHello and thank you for joining us for the second-leg of this Copa del Rey tie between Sevilla and Real Madrid. While Real are likely to play a much-changed side after building a 3-0 lead in the Spanish capital last week, Los Rojiblancos are hoping to produce a stirring comeback this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Madrid squad
>
View our homepages for Real Madrid, Sevilla, Copa del Rey, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
 Samir Nasri of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Samir Nasri hails "incredible" Zinedine Zidane
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad for Sevilla tie
Zidane "not thinking about the treble"Real reject three bids from China for Rodriguez?Ronaldo: 'I am part of football history'Martin Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loanRonaldo wins FIFA Best Player award
Real, Barca players dominate FIFPRO XIRonaldo, Messi up for FIFA awardZidane: 'Madrid players enjoying themselves'Result: Real Madrid thump Granada at BernabeuLive Commentary: Real Madrid 5-0 Granada - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Sevilla News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
 Samir Nasri of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Samir Nasri hails "incredible" Zinedine Zidane
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad for Sevilla tie
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Stevan Jovetic completes Sevilla switchLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Sevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?
Result: James brace gives Madrid Copa advantageGladbach sign Kolodziejczak from SevillaTeam News: Benzema only makes Real Madrid benchLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla - as it happenedSevilla 'confident' of Jovetic deal
> Sevilla Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Sevilla17113336211536
3Barcelona17105242172535
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1786326121430
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao178362219327
8Las PalmasLas Palmas176652724324
9Celta Vigo177372832-424
10EibarEibar176562222023
11Espanyol175842123-223
12AlavesAlaves175751517-222
13Malaga175662629-321
14Real Betis176382029-921
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes174491329-1616
17Valencia163492432-813
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1733111734-1712
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1715111637-218
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand