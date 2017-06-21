Portugal defender Pepe insists that the team are ignoring the ongoing speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid during their Confederations Cup campaign.

Portugal defender Pepe has insisted that his side are paying no attention to the ongoing speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid.

The Euro 2016 champions are currently competing at the Confederations Cup in Russia, but their campaign has been largely overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding captain and talisman Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old is understood to want to leave Madrid this summer following allegations of tax fraud, but Pepe - a former teammate of Ronaldo at the Bernabeu - insists that the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is still "completely motivated" to help his country.

"We are professionals. We are just thinking about doing our best in the Confederations Cup and to go as far as we can in this tournament," he told reporters.

"It is the first time Portugal plays in it, so it is a privilege for us all to be here. And as for Cristiano, he is one player who is completely motivated to help Portugal, as he has always done."

Ronaldo has scored 73 goals in 140 appearances for Portugal, both of which are national records.