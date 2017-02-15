Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-1
Napoli
Benzema (18'), Kroos (49'), Casemiro (54')
Ramos (17'), Modric (52')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Insigne (8')
Zielinski (38'), Mertens (76')

Zinedine Zidane lavishes praise on Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that he was "very pleased" to see Toni Kroos find the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Napoli.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hailed Toni Kroos after the German midfielder found the back of the net in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli.

Kroos netted Real Madrid's second of the night as the Spanish giants came from one goal behind to record a 3-1 win over the Italian side ahead of the second leg in Naples next month.

Zidane has paid tribute to the defensive and attacking capabilities of the 27-year-old and said that he was "very pleased" to see the World Cup winner on the scoresheet.

"Kroos likes to arrive late in the box and we spoke about it recently," Zidane told UEFA.com. "He has the capacity to run more both defensively and attacking. He has brilliant feet and can score from those kind of positions with his powerful shot. I'm very pleased for him."

Real Madrid return to La Liga action at home to Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
