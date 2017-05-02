May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-0
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Ronaldo (10', 73', 86')
Isco (48')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Koke (26'), Niguez (53'), Savic (83')

Diego Simeone not giving up on Champions League semi-final

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone refuses to give up hope of reaching this season's Champions League final despite losing the first leg of their semi-final 3-0.
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has claimed that his side are not out of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid despite losing the first leg 3-0 at the Bernabeu this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 42nd Real hat-trick to put the holders in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage, leaving Atletico on the brink of being eliminated from the competition at the hands of their city rivals for the fourth season in a row.

The Rojiblancos will need to produce a memorable turnaround during next week's second leg at the Vicente Calderon if they are to avoid that fate, but Simeone is refusing to give up hope.

"Coming back from 3-0, I do not think it's impossible. There's a return and we have our options," the Argentine told reporters.

"Football is a marvellous game and anything can happen. I still think we have a chance of going through.

"It's hard, but it's football. These things happen. We are going to try until the end, until the final whistle is blown in the second leg."

Atletico were beaten by Real in the final of the 2013-14 and 2015-16 editions of the tournament, in addition to being eliminated by their local rivals in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 