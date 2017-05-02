Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone refuses to give up hope of reaching this season's Champions League final despite losing the first leg of their semi-final 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 42nd Real hat-trick to put the holders in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage, leaving Atletico on the brink of being eliminated from the competition at the hands of their city rivals for the fourth season in a row.

The Rojiblancos will need to produce a memorable turnaround during next week's second leg at the Vicente Calderon if they are to avoid that fate, but Simeone is refusing to give up hope.

"Coming back from 3-0, I do not think it's impossible. There's a return and we have our options," the Argentine told reporters.

"Football is a marvellous game and anything can happen. I still think we have a chance of going through.

"It's hard, but it's football. These things happen. We are going to try until the end, until the final whistle is blown in the second leg."

Atletico were beaten by Real in the final of the 2013-14 and 2015-16 editions of the tournament, in addition to being eliminated by their local rivals in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 campaign.