Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-2
Bayern Munich
Ronaldo (76', 104', 110'), Asensio (112')
Casemiro (40')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lewandowski (53' pen.), Ramos (77' og.)
Vidal (6'), Alonso (70'), Hummels (75'), Robben (101')
Vidal (84')

Cristiano Ronaldo 'frustrated with Bernabeu whistles'

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo criticises the Los Blancos supporters that 'whistled him and the team' during Tuesday's Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 14:15 UK

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Los Blancos supporters that 'whistled him and the team' during Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Sections of the Real Madrid support aired their displeasure after Bayern led 2-1 at the end of 90 minutes to force extra time in the last-eight affair, although two Ronaldo goals and a Marco Asensio strike in the additional 30 minutes saw the home side comfortably make the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 6-3.

Ronaldo has paid tribute to Bayern for their performance over the two legs, but insists that his team were "fair winners".

"Bayern showed that they were an excellent team, but we played very well," Ronaldo told Antena 3. "We had a lot of chances. We scored two goals. We're used to suffering, but we're very happy.

"Madrid were better, it's not easy to score six goals against Bayern. We're fair winners. I only ask that [the fans] don't whistle me because I always do my best, I work and help Real Madrid. I'll stick with the good things, the team were very good, we played very well."

Ronaldo's hat-trick at the Bernabeu saw him move onto 100 Champions League goals.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'
>
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid through to Champions League semi-finals
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Eden Hazard deal'
Ronaldo 'frustrated with whistles'Team News: Lewandowski starts against MadridPreview: Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichBenzema: 'Hazard would fit Real Madrid'Gareth Bale 'to miss Bayern clash'
Zidane in line for new Real Madrid deal?Bale: 'CL is key for Real Madrid'Arsenal eye Benzema as Sanchez replacement?Enrique: 'Barca ready for Juve, Madrid'Ozil: 'I asked Wenger for Arsenal move'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 