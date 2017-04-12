Real Madrid defender Marcelo blasts the critics of Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that those against the Portuguese are 'envious'.

Ronaldo has come in for criticism from a number of quarters this season, but he once again proved his big-game mentality with both of Real Madrid's goals in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The attacker's double took him onto 28 goals for the 2016-17 campaign, and Marcelo has claimed that he 'does not know what is wrong' with those that criticise Ronaldo.

"I think they have a problem, maybe it's envy. I don't know what's wrong with them, he works hard and helps his team," Marcelo told reporters. "It must be envy, you only have to look at this numbers and he still keeps on producing. He's happy to have scored, but he's even happier about the result."

Ronaldo reached 100 European club goals with his brace at the Allianz Arena.