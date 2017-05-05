RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita insists that he is "very comfortable" at his current club, but refuses to rule out a move away this summer.

Keita, 22, has scored eight times in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this season after joining the German side from Red Bull Salzburg in last summer's transfer window.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the midfielder, but Keita has claimed that his future is on hold until the end of the season.

"I'm very comfortable at Leipzig," Keita told Bild. "There are still three games to go, that's what I'm concentrating on. My agent takes care of everything else. When it's time, I'll discuss it with him and my family."

Keita is contracted to Leipzig until the summer of 2020.