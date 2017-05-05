New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Naby Keita "very comfortable" at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita insists that he is "very comfortable" at his current club, but refuses to rule out a move away this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 21:50 UK

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has insisted that he is "very comfortable" at his current club, although the Guinea international has refused to rule out a move away at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Keita, 22, has scored eight times in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this season after joining the German side from Red Bull Salzburg in last summer's transfer window.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the midfielder, but Keita has claimed that his future is on hold until the end of the season.

"I'm very comfortable at Leipzig," Keita told Bild. "There are still three games to go, that's what I'm concentrating on. My agent takes care of everything else. When it's time, I'll discuss it with him and my family."

Keita is contracted to Leipzig until the summer of 2020.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Leipzig 'confident of keeping Keita'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Naby Keita, Football
Your Comments
More RB Leipzig News
Sports Mole logo
Naby Keita "very comfortable" at RB Leipzig
 Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Teams announced for 2017 Emirates Cup
Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder?Liverpool interested in Leipzig striker?
Leipzig 'confident of keeping Keita'RB Leipzig interested in Wilfried Zaha?Liverpool to move for RB Leipzig midfielder?RB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?RB Leipzig unconcerned by CL ban talk
> RB Leipzig Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBayern Munich31227279176273
2RB Leipzig31196656312563
3Hoffenheim311513358322658
4Borussia DortmundDortmund31169665353057
5Hertha Berlin31144133837146
6FC Koln32111294740745
7Werder Bremen32136135555045
8Freiburg31135133855-1744
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach31126134145-442
10Schalke 04Schalke31118124336741
11Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt31118123235-341
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen31106154450-636
13Augsburg3198143349-1635
14Mainz 053196164051-1133
15Wolfsburg3196163049-1933
16Hamburger SV3196163059-2933
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 043185183354-2129
18SV Darmstadt 983173212658-3224
> Full Version
 