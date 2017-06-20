UEFA confirm that RB Leipzig will be allowed to play in the 2017-18 Champions League despite being owned by the same company as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig have been cleared to play in next season's Champions League despite being owned by the same company as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

UEFA rules prohibit two clubs with the same owners competing in the same competition due to risks that it could threaten the integrity of the tournament should those two sides meet.

Leipzig would have missed out on a place in the Champions League under those circumstances having finished second in the Bundesliga whereas Salzburg won their division, but UEFA have now confirmed that no rules have been breached.

"Following a thorough investigation, and further to several important governance and structural changes made by the clubs (regarding corporate matters, financing, personnel, sponsorship arrangements, etc.), the CFCB deemed that no individual or legal entity had anymore a decisive influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition," read a statement from UEFA.

Red Bull have owned Salzburg since 2005 and helped the club to eight league titles since then, while they have taken Leipzig from the fifth tier to Bundesliga runners-up since 2009.