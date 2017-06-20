RB Leipzig cleared to play in Champions League

A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
UEFA confirm that RB Leipzig will be allowed to play in the 2017-18 Champions League despite being owned by the same company as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig have been cleared to play in next season's Champions League despite being owned by the same company as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

UEFA rules prohibit two clubs with the same owners competing in the same competition due to risks that it could threaten the integrity of the tournament should those two sides meet.

Leipzig would have missed out on a place in the Champions League under those circumstances having finished second in the Bundesliga whereas Salzburg won their division, but UEFA have now confirmed that no rules have been breached.

"Following a thorough investigation, and further to several important governance and structural changes made by the clubs (regarding corporate matters, financing, personnel, sponsorship arrangements, etc.), the CFCB deemed that no individual or legal entity had anymore a decisive influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition," read a statement from UEFA.

Red Bull have owned Salzburg since 2005 and helped the club to eight league titles since then, while they have taken Leipzig from the fifth tier to Bundesliga runners-up since 2009.

General action is seen during the preseason friendly match between RB Leipzig and FC Southampton at Bischofshofen stadium on July 8, 2015
Read Next:
RB Leipzig unconcerned by CL ban talk
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League, Football
Your Comments
More RB Leipzig News
A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
RB Leipzig cleared to play in Champions League
 Bruma of Galatasaray in action during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Galatasaray AS and RSC Anderlecht on September 16, 2014
RB Leipzig sign Bruma from Galatasaray
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry joins Bayern Munich
Joachim Low critical of Germany fansSerge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'Liverpool to target RB Leipzig pair?Keita 'not worried' about Liverpool link
Klopp to break transfer record for Keita?Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Spurs keen on Freiburg forward Philipp?Keita "very comfortable" at RB LeipzigSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'
> RB Leipzig Homepage
More Red Bull Salzburg News
A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
RB Leipzig cleared to play in Champions League
 Andre Wisdom of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on November 7, 2015
Liverpool to demand £4m for defender Andre Wisdom?
 General action is seen during the preseason friendly match between RB Leipzig and FC Southampton at Bischofshofen stadium on July 8, 2015
RB Leipzig unconcerned by potential Champions League ban
RB Leipzig lead race to sign French defender?Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsAndre Wisdom leaves Liverpool on loan
Man City draw Steaua Bucuresti in CLReport: Watford want Martin HintereggerReport: Soriano top of Barca's wishlistSoriano interested in Barcelona returnMarco Djuricin completes Brentford switch
> Red Bull Salzburg Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Augsburg00000000
2Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Borussia DortmundDortmund00000000
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach00000000
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt00000000
7FC Koln00000000
8Freiburg00000000
9Hamburger SV00000000
10Hannover00000000
11Hertha Berlin00000000
12Hoffenheim00000000
13Mainz 0500000000
14RB Leipzig00000000
15Schalke 04Schalke00000000
16Stuttgart00000000
17Werder Bremen00000000
18Wolfsburg00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 