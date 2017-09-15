Sep 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Partick Thistle
2-2
RangersRangers
Spittal (51'), Erskine (60')
McGinn (45'), Keown (46'), Turnbull (79'), Elliot (83'), Bannigan (88')
Erskine (67')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Morelos (19'), Dorrans (77')

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is a transfer target for five Championship clubs, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is reportedly a transfer target for five Championship clubs, who all scouted the Colombian during his team's 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Morelos, 21, joined Rangers from Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki in the summer, and has scored eight times in his first nine appearances for his new club.

According to The Scotsman, representatives from Aston Villa, Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County and Reading watched the forward in action at Firhill on Friday night, where the Colombia Under-20 international scored in the 19th minute.

The report claims that all five Championship clubs will continue to monitor Morelos's performances with the view to launching a bid when the January transfer window opens for business.

Morelos signed a three-year contract with Rangers upon his arrival from HJK in the summer.

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
