Dec 31, 2016 at 12.15pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
RangersRangers
vs.
Celtic

Mark Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic spending'

Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Rangers manager Mark Warburton concedes that there is a huge gap between his side and Glasgow rivals Celtic when it comes to financial matters.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:25 UK

Mark Warburton has confessed that Rangers trail in Celtic's wake when it comes to the financial disparity between the two clubs, but says his side cannot afford to "cast envious eyes across the city".

The Bhoys are storming their way to a sixth Scottish Premiership title in succession, dropping just two points from their opening 19 games to find themselves 16 clear at the top.

Warburton admits that second-placed Rangers must look to close the gap on Celtic in more ways than one ahead of this weekend's crunch derby clash, knowing that bringing in more funds is likely to be the only way to halt their Old firm rivals' dominance.

"The reality of the situation is there is a very evident financial disparity between the two clubs. Champions League football is a huge difference, and what we have to do is focus on Rangers," he told Sky Sports News.

"We can't cast envious eyes across the city. We need to get there. We have to do it in a structured manner, that's key. We can't spend money we haven't got, we're not going to buy our way out of trouble, and that's not a complaint or a moan, that's just reality.

"It's important to be honest about the whole situation, so we know right now there is a big financial disparity that exists and we have to close it in as short a period of time as possible."

Warburton has yet to lose a home match in charge of Rangers since taking charge of the club at the start of last season, but he faces his toughest test yet when Celtic visit on Saturday lunchtime.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
 Leon Osman of Everton in action during the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Rangers to target former Everton midfielder Leon Osman?
 Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Latest team news: Rangers vs. Inverness Caledonian Thistle
 Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
Latest team news: Hamilton Academical vs. Celtic
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Manchester City in Moussa Dembele battle
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic19181052133955
2RangersRangers2011632719839
3Aberdeen19104534191534
4Hearts2087538251331
5St Johnstone197752521428
6Partick Thistle205692429-521
7Motherwell195592432-820
8Ross County204882034-1420
9Dundee2054111828-1019
10Kilmarnock204791635-1919
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2021082030-1016
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2037102437-1316
> Full Version