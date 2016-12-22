Mark Warburton claims that it is "flattering" to be linked with succeeding Gareth Southgate as England Under-21 boss, but insists he will not be leaving Rangers.

Recent reports have claimed that the Football Association would like to see the former Brentford boss, who has experience working in youth development with Watford and the NextGen Series, apply for the Young Lions role.

"It's very flattering to be linked to a job, especially a job of that stature, but it's a privilege to be manager here at Rangers," Warburton told Sky Sports News.

"We've got a big job in hand to do at this club and we're delighted to be here. There has been no discussion [about the FA post] at all.

"Right now I've got a fantastic job here. David Weir and I have a job here and we're looking forward to doing it."

Aidy Boothroyd is currently in interim charge of the U21s following Gareth Southgate's promotion to the England senior role.