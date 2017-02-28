Alex Neil named as new favourite for Rangers job

Alex 'Mitchell' Neil watches on during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Chelsea on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Norwich City boss Alex Neil becomes the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Rangers.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has been installed as the bookmakers' new favourite for the vacant Rangers job.

The odds of the Scot taking over at Ibrox have suddenly shortened to 13/8, reports Sky Sports News.

Other coaches in the frame for the position include Alan Pardew, Alex McLeish and Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha.

Reports suggest that the incoming Rangers manager could be installed alongside a director of football.

Rangers are in search of a new manager following the dismissal of Mark Warburton earlier this month, who left the club in third place in the table.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Neil at Norwich with the Canaries lying six points outside of the Championship playoff positions.

Manager Alan Irvine of West Brom looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on August 23, 2014
Report: Rangers consider Irvine appointment
