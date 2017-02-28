Norwich City boss Alex Neil becomes the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Rangers.

The odds of the Scot taking over at Ibrox have suddenly shortened to 13/8, reports Sky Sports News.

Other coaches in the frame for the position include Alan Pardew, Alex McLeish and Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha.

Reports suggest that the incoming Rangers manager could be installed alongside a director of football.

Rangers are in search of a new manager following the dismissal of Mark Warburton earlier this month, who left the club in third place in the table.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Neil at Norwich with the Canaries lying six points outside of the Championship playoff positions.