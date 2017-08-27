Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says that his side's win at Ross County was "really important".

A double from Alfredo Morelos and late strike by Eduardo Herrera sealed the points for the Gers, and the Portuguese believes the victory will help instil confidence in the team.

"We knew it was going to be tough, It was really important for us to win. We believe, the players believe, and the fans are starting to believe," BT Sport quotes Caixinha as saying.

"We gave them a bit of momentum and could not handle the ball for a while, so we didn't control the game. It was important for Morelos to score again and Herrera.

"We still have a couple of days until the end of the window, and we know what we want. I wasn't happy with the way we couldn't control the second half."

The result moves Rangers up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.