Aug 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Victoria Park
Ross County
1-3
RangersRangers
Mikkelsen (59')
Davies (45'), Gardyne (81')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Morelos (31', 41'), Herrera (88')

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha: 'Win at Ross County really important'

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
© Getty Images
Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says that his side's win at Ross County was "really important".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has described his side's 3-1 win at Ross County as a "really important" result.

A double from Alfredo Morelos and late strike by Eduardo Herrera sealed the points for the Gers, and the Portuguese believes the victory will help instil confidence in the team.

"We knew it was going to be tough, It was really important for us to win. We believe, the players believe, and the fans are starting to believe," BT Sport quotes Caixinha as saying.

"We gave them a bit of momentum and could not handle the ball for a while, so we didn't control the game. It was important for Morelos to score again and Herrera.

"We still have a couple of days until the end of the window, and we know what we want. I wasn't happy with the way we couldn't control the second half."

The result moves Rangers up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Your Comments
