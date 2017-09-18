Crowd generic

Pedro Caixinha not worried about speculation over Rangers future

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that he is not concerned about the speculation surrounding his future at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 20:58 UK

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has insisted that he is not concerned by the rumours surrounding his future at Ibrox.

The Portuguese coach, who took charge of the team in March, has overseen three wins, two draws and one defeat in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Pressure is on Caixinha ahead of Tuesday's Scottish League Cup clash against Partick Thistle, who restricted the Gers to a 2-2 draw at Firhill Stadium on Friday.

The 46-year-old, though, is not paying any attention to media speculation about his job.

"I don't care about that," Sky Sports News quotes Caixinha as saying. "I just focus on my work. If I was focusing on that I might be near the TV or reading the newspapers all the time.

"When I first came [here], I got a huge amount of newspapers on the first day and I asked why? [It was because] all the managers asked for this.

"I came here to work. I didn't come here to read newspapers. I don't watch TV so I don't care about it. I am here to do my job and I am focused on my job. My job is about winning. After, if I don't win, I will be judged by that. Okay, that is part of the job as well but I am not thinking about it."

The first Old Firm derby of the season will be held at Ibrox on Saturday.

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Your Comments
