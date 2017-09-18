Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that he is not concerned about the speculation surrounding his future at the club.

The Portuguese coach, who took charge of the team in March, has overseen three wins, two draws and one defeat in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Pressure is on Caixinha ahead of Tuesday's Scottish League Cup clash against Partick Thistle, who restricted the Gers to a 2-2 draw at Firhill Stadium on Friday.

The 46-year-old, though, is not paying any attention to media speculation about his job.

"I don't care about that," Sky Sports News quotes Caixinha as saying. "I just focus on my work. If I was focusing on that I might be near the TV or reading the newspapers all the time.

"When I first came [here], I got a huge amount of newspapers on the first day and I asked why? [It was because] all the managers asked for this.

"I came here to work. I didn't come here to read newspapers. I don't watch TV so I don't care about it. I am here to do my job and I am focused on my job. My job is about winning. After, if I don't win, I will be judged by that. Okay, that is part of the job as well but I am not thinking about it."

The first Old Firm derby of the season will be held at Ibrox on Saturday.