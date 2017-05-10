Crowd generic

Pedro Caixinha: 'Rangers already in talks with keen transfer targets'

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Pedro Caixinha admits that Rangers are already in talks with a number of transfer targets who are "really keen" on a move to Ibrox.
Pedro Caixinha has revealed that Rangers are in talks with a number of transfer targets who are "really keen" on a move to Ibrox.

The Portuguese coach has already made it known that he is looking to sign players he knows well, to reduce the risk factor in his summer rebuilding work.

"We are dealing and negotiating with players. We already have some of the players that are out of competition and are already on vacation," Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"One important thing is all of those players are really keen to come and play for Rangers. It is not a question of them seeing what happens, if maybe they have other options.

"All of them want to come and I know them as well. I appreciate all the efforts and work these players are doing to come here. So it is a question of getting the deals done and then making the announcements."

Rangers currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership table.

Clint Hill in action for QPR on August 30, 2014
