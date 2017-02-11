Crowd generic

Rangers

Alex McLeish to return to Rangers?

Forest manager Alex McLeish during the match against Derby on January 19, 2013
Rangers are reportedly considering hiring Alex McLeish on a short-term contract to replace Mark Warburton.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Alex McLeish has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Glasgow-based club are currently without a manager after announcing that Mark Warburton had resigned from his post yesterday.

Warburton subsequently claimed that he had not resigned, but Rangers insisted that the former Brentford boss had tendered his resignation in order to pursue an opportunity at another club, thought to be Nottingham Forest, before attempting to change his mind.

According to the Daily Mail, Gers are now thought to be interested in appointing McLeish on a short-term contract running to the end of the season before hunting for a long-term successor in the summer.

McLeish previously managed Rangers between 2001 and 2006 and guided the club to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.

Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table, 27 points behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Mark Warburton resigns as Rangers boss
