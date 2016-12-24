The latest news as second-place Rangers welcome Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Ibrox on Christmas Eve.

Rangers could close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to 11 points when they welcome 11th-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Ibrox on Christmas Eve.

Manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that midfielder Josh Windass is available for selection after suffering a thigh injury at the end of November, while Matt Crooks is also available following a hamstring problem.

Niko Kranjcar is out for the season with a cruciate ligament rupture and Jordan Rossiter is almost ready to return from four months out with a calf injury.

For the visitors, keeper Owain Fon Williams is fit to start despite suffering from a back complaint, with deputy Ryan Esson (elbow) still a week away from making a matchday squad.

Right-backs Kevin McNaughton and David Raven (both knee) will remain on the sidelines until the new year, while Lewis Horner (also knee) faces a two-month layoff after coming off in the draw at Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Meanwhile, manager Richie Foran has been handed a fitness boost with the news that forwards Alex Fisher (knee) and Scott Boden (ankle) are both back in contention.