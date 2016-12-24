Dec 24, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
RangersRangers
vs.
InvernessInverness Caledonian Thistle

Latest team news: Rangers vs. Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
The latest news as second-place Rangers welcome Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Ibrox on Christmas Eve.
Rangers could close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to 11 points when they welcome 11th-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Ibrox on Christmas Eve.

Manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that midfielder Josh Windass is available for selection after suffering a thigh injury at the end of November, while Matt Crooks is also available following a hamstring problem.

Niko Kranjcar is out for the season with a cruciate ligament rupture and Jordan Rossiter is almost ready to return from four months out with a calf injury.

For the visitors, keeper Owain Fon Williams is fit to start despite suffering from a back complaint, with deputy Ryan Esson (elbow) still a week away from making a matchday squad.

Right-backs Kevin McNaughton and David Raven (both knee) will remain on the sidelines until the new year, while Lewis Horner (also knee) faces a two-month layoff after coming off in the draw at Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Meanwhile, manager Richie Foran has been handed a fitness boost with the news that forwards Alex Fisher (knee) and Scott Boden (ankle) are both back in contention.

Jordan Rossiter of Liverpool in action during the international friendly match between Thai Premier League All Stars and Liverpool FC at Rajamangala Stadium on July 14, 2015 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic17161047133449
2RangersRangers1810532518735
3Aberdeen1784529171228
4Hearts1877432221028
5St Johnstone176652320324
6Ross County184861929-1020
7Kilmarnock184771630-1419
8Motherwell174582128-717
9Hamilton AcademicalHamilton1821061925-616
10Dundee1844101524-916
11Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness183782334-1116
12Partick Thistle183691928-915
> Full Version