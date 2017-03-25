Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway thinks that Ravel Morrison is not up to standard yet for a place in the squad, and must work hard to prove himself.

The former Manchester United prodigy was signed on loan from Lazio during the January transfer window with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, Morrison has barely featured for QPR since moving to Loftus Road, with all four of his appearances to date coming as a substitute.

"He'd only played five games in two years when he arrived, so it's down to him really – getting in the team and earning it," Holloway told London Football News.

"That's what he's trying to do at the moment, but my team has been doing quite well. He was far enough away to still be trying to earn it, but hopefully he will, and hopefully our fans will see him play.

"But really, deep down, that's down to him. I brought him in to play, so he's got to get to the level of where I want him to be."

Morrison, 24, began his career at Old Trafford and also enjoyed spells at West Ham United, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.