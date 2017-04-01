Apr 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Parc Olympique Lyonnais
MonacoAS Monaco
1-4
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Lemar (27')
Mendy (62')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Draxler (4'), di Maria (44'), Cavani (54', 90')
Kurzawa (56'), Trapp (66')

Result: Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco to continue Coupe de la Ligue dominance

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguyan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain thrash Monaco 4-1 to win the Coupe de la Ligue title for the fourth year in a row, handing Unai Emery his first piece of silverware at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have won a fourth consecutive Coupe de la Ligue title courtesy of a 4-1 victory over AS Monaco at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais this evening.

The capital outfit have been forced to play second fiddle to Monaco for much of the league season and in Europe, but they maintained their dominance of French silverware courtesy of goals from Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani (2).

PSG have won every domestic trophy available since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign and continued that record with tonight's victory as they lifted the Coupe de la Ligue crown for a record seventh time.

PSG put Unai Emery on course for his first trophy with the club as early as the fourth minute when Marco Verratti slid an incisive ball through for Di Maria, who unselfishly laid it off for Draxler to apply the finish when the pair had only the keeper to beat.

That set the tone for an action-packed and end-to-end match, and Monaco almost levelled things up midway through the first half when Valere Germain rose highest inside the area to steer a header narrowly wide.

The equaliser did arrive moments later, though, and it came in some style as Thomas Lemar collected a pass from Djibril Sidibe on the edge of the area before picking out the top corner with a fine finish.

Cavani thought he had responded with 10 minutes to go until half time when he produced an improvisational back-heel to turn Thiago Silva's header towards goal, only for Danijel Subasic to make a stunning save from point-blank range.

It was Kevin Trapp's turn to keep the scores level at the other end shortly afterwards when he denied Germain, and that save proved to be even more important as PSG went straight up the other end to regain the lead right on the stroke of half time.

It was roles reversed from their opening goal as Draxler fed the ball across to Di Maria, who scuffed his finish a little but still managed to steer it low past the keeper.

There was nothing wrong with Cavani's finish to make it 3-1 10 minutes after the interval, though, as the Uruguayan fired a first-time volley past Subasic from Verratti's cross to make the 2016-17 campaign the highest-scoring of his career.

Cavani should have had a second shortly after the hour mark when he was picked out at the back post, but with the goal gaping he somehow managed to put the ball wide despite it looking easier to score.

Monaco desperately went in search of a route back into the game and almost found it when Irvin Cardona latched on to a cross inside the box, but he could only steer his header a whisker past the post.

Despite their two-goal cushion PSG were in no mood to sit back and see the game out, instead continuing to attack at every opportunity and Di Maria was denied when one on one with Subasic before Emery's side added the icing on the cake in the final minute of normal time.

Fittingly it was Cavani who got the goal, thumping another fine first-time strike off the underside of the crossbar to make it 40 goals in 40 games across all competitions for the season.

PSG comfortably saw out the remainder of the match as they sent a message to Monaco's young guns that they will not be deposed as the dominant force in French football without a fight.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Read Next:
Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?
>
View our homepages for Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Unai Emery, Marco Verratti, Valere Germain, Thomas Lemar, Djibril Sidibe, Thiago Silva, Danijel Subasic, Kevin Trapp, Irvin Cardona, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management
 Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguyan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
Result: Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco to continue Coupe de la Ligue dominance
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'offer Arsene Wenger three-year deal'
Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Man Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonArsene Wenger denies link to PSGAgent: 'Marco Verratti to stay at PSG'Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSG
Barca in touch with PSG winger Di Maria?PSG 'write Barca ref complaint letter to UEFA'Bayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Mauricio Pochettino on PSG shortlist?Kluivert: 'Verratti will not leave PSG'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguyan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
Result: Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco to continue Coupe de la Ligue dominance
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Robert Pires urges Kylian Mbappe to stay at AS Monaco
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Kylian Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'
Djorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Henry hails "thinker" Kylian MbappeFabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving MonacoLloris impressed by 'mature' Mbappe
Report: Bayern join Bernardo Silva racePerez refuses to rule out Mbappe bidMan United 'table £95m Mbappe bid'Monaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueArsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco30225387266171
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG30215460213968
3Nice301810248242464
4Lyon291621160342650
5Marseille31138104438647
6Bordeaux30121084237546
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne301111834241044
8GuingampGuingamp31118123839-141
9Rennes3091292833-539
10Angers30116133138-739
11NantesNantes30108122844-1638
12Toulouse30910113233-137
13Lille31107143037-737
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier3089134354-1133
15Metz2998122953-2433
16Caen3095163151-2032
17Dijon31611143948-929
18Nancy3177172141-2028
19Bastia31510162445-2125
20Lorient3074193261-2925
> Full Version
 