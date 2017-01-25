Paris Saint-Germain complete the signing of rising star Goncalo Guedes from Benfica.

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of young Portuguese international Goncalo Guedes from Benfica.

The 20-year-old, who has earned two senior caps for his country, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the French champions.

"I'm very happy to join such a big club as Paris Saint-Germain," Guedes told PSG's official website. "Playing here with players of a very high standard will enable me to improve.

"Paris always play to win trophies, so my aim is to win as many trophies as possible, and that Paris keep on winning.

"I know my compatriot Pauleta was well loved by Paris Saint-Germain fans. I hope to do as well as he did, and one day be just as much loved as him."

Guedes scored five times in 39 appearances for Benfica, winning two domestic doubles with the club since rising through its ranks.