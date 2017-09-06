Crowd generic

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar train together at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe sends pulses racing after posting a picture alongside new Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Kylian Mbappe took part in his first training session as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Tuesday, and has sent pulses racing after posting a picture alongside fellow new arrival Neymar.

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer when PSG signed him for just shy of £200m earlier his summer.

Mbappe followed Neymar through the PSG door in the latter stages of the transfer window - signing an initial one-year loan with the Paris giants from AS Monaco, with the deal set to be made permanent at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

PSG now boast one of the most exciting front-lines in world football, and Mbappe was keen to post an image alongside his new teammate following a busy Tuesday for the France international.

Mbappe scored 26 times for Monaco last season, helping the principality club land the Ligue 1 title, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
