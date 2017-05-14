May 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain
 

Maxwell: 'Paris Saint-Germain will fight until the end for Ligue 1 title'

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Maxwell is congratuled by teammates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Guingamp on May 8, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain full-back Maxwell states that his side will fight until it is mathematically impossible to dislodge AS Monaco from the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Paris Saint-Germain defender Maxwell has insisted that his side will not give up on their Ligue 1 title aspirations until usurping AS Monaco is mathematically impossible.

The Parisian side have endured a difficult season following the resurgence of Monaco under Leonardo Jardim, and they now find themselves three points behind the league leaders, who also have a game in hand over Les Rouge-et-Bleu.

"As long as it's mathematically possible, we're going to do everything to play for the title right to the end," Maxwell told the club's official website.

"The aim is to play and honour the Paris Saint-Germain shirt right to the finish. It's been a season with ups and downs, but it's a season which has allowed us to learn.

"We have to know how to value what we have done and improve so we can win trophies again."

PSG's final two Ligue 1 fixtures see them face Saint-Etienne and Caen.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
 