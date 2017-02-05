Crowd generic

Julian Draxler wants Mesut Ozil to join Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler admits that Mesut Ozil is top on his list of Germany teammates that he wants to see at the Parc des Princes.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler has revealed that he wants Germany teammate Mesut Ozil to join him at the Parc des Princes.

The Arsenal midfielder's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of next season and he is yet to agree new terms, reportedly wanting assurances on Arsene Wenger's future first.

Draxler, who signed for the French champions from Wolfsburg in January, told BeinSports: "There is one fellow Germany international I would like to see here; Mesut Ozil.

"I do not know why there have been so few (Germans leave the Bundesliga). It remains very attractive to Germans.

"I chose to come here to have an experience abroad. Would I advise other Germans to come to Ligue 1? Without a doubt, yes I would."

Ozil joined Arsenal in a £42m deal from Real Madrid in 2013 and has scored 29 goals in 142 appearances.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
