Paris Saint-Germain

Hatem Ben Afra threatens Paris Saint-Germain with legal action

Hatem Ben Arfa surrenders during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Nice on May 14, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa threatens his club with legal action after being forced to play with the reserves.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa has threatened his club with legal action after being ousted from Unai Emery's first-team plans.

The 30-year-old moved to the French capital from Nice last summer and made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, as the side finished runners-up to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Emery has overseen a summer of change at the Parc des Princes and now counts Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among his charges, two high-profile transfer captures that have left Ben Arfa facing the prospect of playing with the reserves in the fourth tier of French football.

"Legally I think the club is violating the Professional Football Charter," Jean-Jacques Bertrand, the former Newcastle United star's lawyer, told reporters.

"I informed the club by email and advised that we do not accept the situation.

"Depending on the response we will seek action from the league's disciplinary committee."

Bertrand went on to suggest that legal action will begin if PSG fail to provide them with a satisfactory response by Friday.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
