Paris Saint-Germain have announced the appointment of Antero Henrique as their new sporting director.
The 49-year-old, who spent 11 years with Porto between 2005 and 2016, has replaced Olivier Letang at the French outfit.
PSG had initially been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta, but Henrique has been chosen to step into the position with the capital side.
"I am extremely happy and honoured by the confidence [president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shown in me," Henrique told PSG's official website.
"Paris Saint-Germain has entrusted me with important sporting responsibilities and I intend to work hard to meet those expectations. I cannot wait to put my experience to good use for the club – that in just a few years, has become one of the best in Europe," Henrique told the club's official website.
"My ambition, my motivation, is to work every day to create a winning dynamic able to keep Paris Saint-Germain at the highest level in the long term."
Patrick Kluivert, as it stands, has remained in his director of football role at PSG.