Apr 26, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
5-0
MonacoAS Monaco
Draxler (26'), Cavani (32'), MBae (51' og.), Matuidi (53'), Marquinhos (90')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Result: Paris Saint-Germain into Coupe de France final with convincing AS Monaco win

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain thrash AS Monaco 5-0 to make it through to the final of the Coupe de France, where they will face Angers on May 27.
Paris Saint-Germain remain on course to win the Coupe de France for a third year in a row after beating AS Monaco 5-0 at the Parc des Princes this evening to make it through to the final.

