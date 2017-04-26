Paris Saint-Germain remain on course to win the Coupe de France for a third year in a row after beating AS Monaco 5-0 at the Parc des Princes this evening to make it through to the final.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|AS MonacoMonaco
|33
|25
|5
|3
|92
|28
|64
|80
|2
|Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|34
|25
|5
|4
|71
|23
|48
|80
|3
|Nice
|34
|21
|11
|2
|56
|28
|28
|74
|4
|Bordeaux
|34
|15
|10
|9
|49
|39
|10
|55
|5
|Lyon
|33
|17
|3
|13
|66
|41
|25
|54
|6
|Marseille
|34
|14
|10
|10
|48
|38
|10
|52
|7
|Saint-EtienneSt Etienne
|33
|11
|13
|9
|36
|30
|6
|46
|8
|NantesNantes
|34
|12
|9
|13
|33
|47
|-14
|45
|9
|Rennes
|34
|10
|14
|10
|32
|38
|-6
|44
|10
|GuingampGuingamp
|34
|12
|8
|14
|40
|47
|-7
|44
|11
|Toulouse
|34
|10
|12
|12
|35
|36
|-1
|42
|12
|Lille
|34
|11
|7
|16
|34
|41
|-7
|40
|13
|Montpellier HSCMontpellier
|34
|10
|9
|15
|47
|57
|-10
|39
|14
|Angers
|34
|11
|6
|17
|34
|46
|-12
|39
|15
|Lorient
|34
|10
|4
|20
|42
|65
|-23
|34
|16
|Metz
|34
|9
|9
|16
|34
|69
|-35
|34
|17
|Caen
|34
|9
|6
|19
|33
|58
|-25
|33
|18
|Dijon
|34
|7
|11
|16
|44
|54
|-10
|32
|19
|Nancy
|34
|8
|8
|18
|25
|44
|-19
|32
|20
|Bastia
|33
|6
|10
|17
|26
|48
|-22
|28
