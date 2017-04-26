Result: Paris Saint-Germain into Coupe de France final with convincing AS Monaco win

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain thrash AS Monaco 5-0 to make it through to the final of the Coupe de France, where they will face Angers on May 27.

Paris Saint-Germain remain on course to win the Coupe de France for a third year in a row after beating AS Monaco 5-0 at the Parc des Princes this evening to make it through to the final. More to follow.

