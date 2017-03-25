World Cup
Portugal
vs.
Hungary
 

Live Commentary: Portugal vs. Hungary

Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Hungary from Lisbon.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Hungary from Lisbon.

Portugal currently sit second in Group B behind section leaders Switzerland having collected nine points from their opening four qualification fixtures.

Hungary, meanwhile, have won two of their four Group B matches to occupy third spot, and they would move above Portugal with a win here.

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the international fixture below.


7.15pmIndeed, the reigning European champions put six unanswered goals past Andorra on October 7, before winning 6-0 away to the Faroe Islands three days later. Santos's side were also victorious last time out as they recorded a 4-1 victory at home to Latvia. The Iberian nation have been impressive in their last three fixtures, but they have to keep winning to stay in touch with Switzerland.

7.12pmSwitzerland have actually now won all five of their qualification fixtures to date, placing a lot of pressure on Portugal to keep picking up three points. Indeed, Portugal actually suffered a 2-0 defeat in Switzerland in their first group match last September, but they recovered in style – winning each of their next three and scoring 16 goals in the process to move into second.

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Lisbon. I shall speak about Hungary a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts Portugal. As it stands, Santos's side are second in Group B on nine points – six points behind the section leaders Switzerland, who recorded a 1-0 win over Latvia earlier tonight.

7.05pmAs for Hungary, who are again captained by 37-year-old Zoltan Gera on what will be his 97th cap, Adam Gyurcso and Balazs Dzsudzsak are given attacking roles in support of lone Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai. There is also an international debut for Videoton defender Paulo Vinicius, while RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gluacsi will win just his eighth international cap between the sticks.

7.02pmCristiano Ronaldo captains Portugal once again, while there is just a sixth international appearance for Porto striker Andre Silva, who has netted four times in his first five fixtures for Fernando Santos's team. Elsewhere, Ricardo Quaresma and Joao Mario are selected in the home side's XI, in addition to Jose Fonte, who has kept his spot at the heart of the Portugal defence alongside Real Madrid's Pepe. Joao Mario, William Carvalho and Andre Gomes make up Portugal's three-man midfield in Lisbon.

6.58pmTEAMS!

POR: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Pepe, Guerreiro; William, Gomes, Mario; Quaresma, Ronaldo, A.Silva

HUN: Gulacsi; Bese, Lang, Kadar; Korhut; Nagy, Gera, Vinicius, Dzsudzsak; Gyurcso, Szalai


6.55pmWe are almost a year down from that 3-3 draw, but it would be nice to see something similar in Lisbon tonight. Right, before we go any further, let me bring you up-to-speed with the team news...

6.52pmPortugal won 1-0 away and 3-0 at home when they faced Hungary during qualification for the 2010 World Cup, but their most recent fixture occurred in the European Championships last summer. It was a pulsating clash as well, with the points were shared in a 3-3 draw. That result saw Hungary top the section and Portugal just about squeeze through to the knockout stage in third spot, although it was Fernando Santos's side that incredibly went on to win the competition after beating hosts France in the final.

6.49pmTonight will be the 12th time that Portugal and Hungary have met in an international fixture, and as mentioned above, Hungary are yet to win. Seven of the 11 matches have ended in Portugal wins, with the further four finishing level. It is a rivalry that dates back to 1926, when the two nations played out a 3-3 draw in an international friendly. Cannot say I remember it too well though.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live 2018 World Cup qualification coverage continues from Lisbon as Portugal welcome Hungary in Group B. Just two points currently separate second-place Portugal from third-place Hungary in this particular section, and the visitors will be eyeing their first ever win over the Portuguese tonight. Stay tuned for what should be an open and enthralling contest!

