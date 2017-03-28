Mar 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Portugal
vs.
Sweden
 

Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Madeira homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
© AFP
Portugal boss Fernando Santos makes 10 changes to his starting XI for the friendly against Sweden in Madeira, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only survivor from last time out.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 19:29 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only first-team player to retain his place in the starting lineup for Portugal's international friendly meeting with Sweden.

The Real Madrid forward is handed a place in the starting XI in what will be his first senior outing for the European champions on his home island of Madeira.

Ronaldo, fresh on the back of scoring his 70th international goal in the 3-0 win over Hungary last weekend, is expected to start in a three-man forward line as Fernando Santos - making 10 changes tonight - goes with a 4-3-3 formation.

There are plenty of fringe players on show at the Estadio dos Barreiros, but also experienced faces with the likes of Bruno Alves and Joao Moutinho being given some minutes.

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson is among the starts for Sweden, meanwhile, making what will be his 18th senior appearance this season for club and country due to an injury layoff.

Portugal: Marafona, Cancelo, Bruno Alves, Neto, Eliseu, Danilo, Moutinho, Renato, Gelson, Bernardo, Ronaldo

Sweden: Johnsson, Granqvist, Krafth, Helander, Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Johansson, Hult, Sam Larsson, Nyman, Thelin

Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016




