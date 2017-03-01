Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc announces his retirement from the Poland national team at the age of 37.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc has announced his retirement from the Poland national squad with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old earned 64 caps for his country since 2004, making him Poland's most-capped goalkeeper of all time.

In an open letter published on the Cherries' website, Boruc said: "I would like to take this opportunity to officially announce my retirement from playing international football. It has not been an easy decision for me and has been one that I've taken incredibly seriously. However, after much thought and consideration I feel that now is the right time in order to focus fully both on my family and club career at AFC Bournemouth.

"I would like to thank the coach, Adam Nawalka, and everyone connected with Poland for all of the fantastic support that I've received ever since I made my debut back in 2004. It's been an amazing journey and I will always look back with great pride to have represented my country so many times. I have loved every minute of my time playing for the national team and feel proud, humbled and honoured to end my international career as Poland's most capped goalkeeper of all time.

"I would like to wish the players, coaching staff and everyone connected to the team the very best for the future and I will continue to follow our great nation as a fan. Finally and most importantly, I would like to thank the fans and people of Poland for your incredible support throughout my international career."

Boruc was first-choice keeper at the 2006 World Cup and 2008 Euros but has been forced to compete for a place with Lukasz Fabianski and Wojciech Szczesny in recent years.