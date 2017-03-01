Artur Boruc announces international retirement

Artur Boruc of AFC Bournemouth during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
© Getty Images
Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc announces his retirement from the Poland national team at the age of 37.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc has announced his retirement from the Poland national squad with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old earned 64 caps for his country since 2004, making him Poland's most-capped goalkeeper of all time.

In an open letter published on the Cherries' website, Boruc said: "I would like to take this opportunity to officially announce my retirement from playing international football. It has not been an easy decision for me and has been one that I've taken incredibly seriously. However, after much thought and consideration I feel that now is the right time in order to focus fully both on my family and club career at AFC Bournemouth.

"I would like to thank the coach, Adam Nawalka, and everyone connected with Poland for all of the fantastic support that I've received ever since I made my debut back in 2004. It's been an amazing journey and I will always look back with great pride to have represented my country so many times. I have loved every minute of my time playing for the national team and feel proud, humbled and honoured to end my international career as Poland's most capped goalkeeper of all time.

"I would like to wish the players, coaching staff and everyone connected to the team the very best for the future and I will continue to follow our great nation as a fan. Finally and most importantly, I would like to thank the fans and people of Poland for your incredible support throughout my international career."

Boruc was first-choice keeper at the 2006 World Cup and 2008 Euros but has been forced to compete for a place with Lukasz Fabianski and Wojciech Szczesny in recent years.

Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
Read Next:
Napoli confirm Zielinski signing
>
View our homepages for Artur Boruc, Adam Nawalka, Lukasz Fabianski, Wojciech Szczesny, Football
Your Comments
More Poland News
Artur Boruc of AFC Bournemouth during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Artur Boruc announces international retirement
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the third goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Muenchen vs VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, on September 22, 2015.
Robert Lewandowski mocks Ballon d'Or awards after finishing 16th in voting
 Robert Lewandowski of Poland runs with the ball during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Germany on June 16, 2016
Smoke grenade explodes near Robert Lewandowski
Napoli confirm Zielinski signingAdam Nawalka signs new Poland dealResult: Portugal beat Poland on penaltiesTeam News: Renato Sanches starts for PortugalLive Commentary: Poland 1-1 Portugal (4-5 on penalties) - as it happened
Santos expecting "50-50" Poland clashNawalka: 'Portugal more than Ronaldo'Poland boss defends misfiring Robert LewandowskiResult: Poland reach last eight on penaltiesTeam News: Changes made for Switzerland, Poland
> Poland Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Artur Boruc of AFC Bournemouth during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Artur Boruc announces international retirement
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth struggling to end losing run'
 West Bromwich Albion's Welsh Head Coach Tony Pulis gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 20
Result: West Bromwich Albion beat Bournemouth to tighten grip on eighth place
Team News: Wilshere starts for BournemouthHowe: 'Bournemouth in relegation battle'Howe to make late call on Jack WilshereEddie Howe "shocked" by Ranieri sackingArter and partner welcome daughter Raine
Eastmond: 'Wilshere will consider leaving'Bournemouth charged over anti-dopingXavi: 'Guardiola could sign Wilshere'Howe hopes Wilshere injury "not serious"Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gesture
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 