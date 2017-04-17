Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth promoted to League One

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Plymouth Argyle at Sixfields Stadium on August 22, 2015
The final two automatic promotion spots are wrapped up in League Two, with Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth joining Doncaster Rovers in going up.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth have picked up the results required to secure promotion to League One, while Leyton Orient are still hanging on for survival.

The Pilgrims thrashed a revived Newport County side 6-1 at Home Park on Saturday to ensure that they can no longer be caught by Luton Town in third.

It was a slightly more stressful afternoon for Portsmouth, meanwhile, as Jamal Lowe scored twice in the final 13 minutes to overcome Notts County 3-1.

All three automatic promotion places have now been wrapped up in the fourth tier, with Doncaster Rovers getting over the line last weekend.

At the other end of the division, Leyton Orient recovered from a goal down against Hartlepool United to win 2-1, meaning that they can still mathematically avoid the drop into non-league football in the remaining three weeks.

Newport remain in the drop zone after their heavy loss on the South Coast, one point adrift of Hartlepool in a tight race for survival.

Elsewhere, defeat for Chesterfield away to Scunthorpe United sees them join Coventry City in dropping down into League Two for next season.

A general view of Home Park ahead of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy second round match between Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town at Home Park on October 7, 2014
Plymouth want FA action on Orient captain
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
4Luton TownLuton431717961402168
5Stevenage43206176658866
6Exeter CityExeter431981667511665
7Blackpool4316161163441964
8Carlisle UnitedCarlisle431616116162-164
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge43189165547863
10Colchester UnitedColchester431711156256662
11Accrington StanleyAccrington431614135551462
12Mansfield TownMansfield431614135147462
13Wycombe WanderersWycombe431711155451362
14Grimsby Town431610175357-458
15Notts County43158205172-2153
16Barnet431215165159-851
17Morecambe43149205066-1651
18Yeovil TownYeovil431116164657-1149
19Crewe AlexandraCrewe431213185064-1449
20Crawley TownCrawley431310204864-1649
21Cheltenham TownCheltenham431114184760-1347
22Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool431013205271-1943
23Newport County431012214770-2342
24Leyton Orient43106274578-3336
> Full Version
