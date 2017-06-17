Crowd generic

Parma

Parma one step closer to Serie A after playoff promotion to second tier

A general view of the stadium ahead of the Serie A match between Parma FC and Catania Calcio at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 21, 2011
© Getty Images
Former Italian giants Parma are back in Serie B after their second consecutive promotion following bankruptcy, beating Alessandria 2-0 in the Lega Pro playoff final.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Parma have edged one step closer to a return to Serie A after sealing promotion to the Italian second tier on Saturday.

The Ducali were one of Italy's most entertaining teams in the 1990s, winning three European titles and boasting a star-studded line-up including Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Hernan Crespo, Lilian Thuram, Gianfranco Zola and Juan Sebastian Veron.

However, Parma ran into deep financial troubles in the following two decades, culminating in their bankruptcy in 2015 and subsequent drop into Serie D, the lowest level of professional football in Italy.

The newly reborn club went unbeaten last season as they climbed into the third tier, but Roberto D'Aversa's men had to settle for second place behind Filippo Inzaghi's Venezia in Group B of Lega Pro this term.

However, having battled through a 28-team playoff system to book a meeting with Alessandria in the final at Florence's Stadio Artemio Franchi, Manuel Scavone and Manuel Nocciolini got the goals to seal a 2-0 win for the Emilian side.

Parma join Venezia, Cremonese and Foggia in the Italian second tier next season.

Hernan Crespo of Parma celebrates a goal during the Serie A match against Vicenza at the Stadio Tardini in Parma, Italy
Read Next:
Parma's all-time Serie A XI
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Hernan Crespo, Lilian Thuram, Gianfranco Zola, Juan Sebastian Veron, Roberto D'Aversa, Filippo Inzaghi, Manuel Scavone, Manuel Nocciolini, Football
Your Comments
More Parma News
A general view of the stadium ahead of the Serie A match between Parma FC and Catania Calcio at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 21, 2011
Parma one step closer to Serie A after playoff promotion to second tier
 Emilio Nsue and Mirco Antenucci during the Championship game between Leeds United and Middlesbrough on February 15, 2016
Report: Parma lead race to sign Mirco Antenucci from Leeds United
 A general view of the stadium ahead of the Serie A match between Parma FC and Catania Calcio at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 21, 2011
Parma promoted to Serie C
QPR bag Daniel Tozser on free transferParma cleared to play in Serie DJose Mauri: 'Milan move a dream come true'Jose Mauri completes AC Milan moveBamba finalises permanent Leeds move
Parma's all-time Serie A XIDemetrio Albertini backs Parma to recoverParma to drop to amateur leaguesResult: Varela scores late to deny Sampdoria winHalf-Time Report: Sampdoria, Parma remain level
> Parma Homepage



Tables
 