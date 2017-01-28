Palermo confirm the managerial appointment of Diego Lopez, the club's 11th head coach in the last two seasons.

The 42-year-old Uruguayan, who has previously coached Cagliari and Bologna, replaces Eugenio Corini, who resigned on Tuesday after guiding the Rosanero to only one win in seven matches.

"US Citta di Palermo announces that we have entrusted the guidance of the first team to Diego Lopez," a statement confirmed.

"The coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2018 with the Via del Fante club, and will be presented to the press tomorrow on the eve of his departure for Naples.

"The place and time of the press conference will be announced in due course."

Lopez is the 11th man to take charge of Palermo's first team in the last two seasons.