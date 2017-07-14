New Transfer Talk header

Pachuca sign Keisuke Honda on free transfer

Pachuca confirm the arrival of Japan international Keisuke Honda on a free transfer following his release from AC Milan.
Mexican outfit Pachuca have confirmed the arrival of Keisuke Honda on a free transfer following his release from AC Milan.

Honda, 31, has spent the last three years with Milan, but he departed the Italian giants at the end of the 2016-17 campaign following the expiration of his contract.

The 90-time Japan international had been strongly linked with a move to the MLS, but Liga MX side have won the race for the experienced attacker's signature.

Pachuca are the current holders of the CONCACAF Champions League title, which means that they will compete in the 2017 Club World Cup alongside the likes of Real Madrid.

Luiz Adriano (L) of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mate Keisuke Honda (R) after scoring the opening goal during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and FC Crotone at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 1, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
