Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK
CambridgeCambridge United
4-0
Notts County
Berry (18', 61'), Ikpeazu (57'), Mingoia (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Notts County sack manager John Sheridan

John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Notts County sack manager John Sheridan following a run of nine consecutive League Two defeats.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Notts County have announced that they have sacked manager John Sheridan following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Cambridge United this afternoon.

The Magpies have lost their last nine League Two outings to leave themselves 22nd in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

County last picked up a point in the league in October, and their dreadful run of form has led to the club relieving Sheridan of his duties.

"Notts County FC can confirm that John Sheridan is to leave his position as manager with immediate effect," read a brief statement on the club's official website.

"The club will be making no further statement at this time."

Notts County's next match sees them take on Morecambe on Saturday.

The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Read Next:
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third round
>
View our homepages for John Sheridan, Football
Your Comments
More Notts County News
John Sheridan manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Playoff semi final match between Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park on May 14, 2015
Notts County sack manager John Sheridan
 A general view of Meadow Lane, home of Notts County during their League Cup match against Fleetwood Town on August 7, 2013
Notts County owner Ray Trew confirms sale of club
 A general view during the Sky Bet League One match between Notts County and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Meadow Lane on November 16, 2013
Notts County future in doubt
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundReport: Yankees in Notts County talksJon Stead awarded for positive monthFormer England forward Sewell dies, aged 89Wolves youngster joins Notts County on loan
Result: Campbell blasts Notts County to Blackburn victoryTrew quits, puts Notts County up for saleJamie Fullarton named Notts County managerReport: Smith in talks with PlymouthNotts County sack manager Ricardo Moniz
> Notts County Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster24154546311549
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth24153637251248
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle241210245311446
4Portsmouth24126637221542
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2412573226641
6Luton TownLuton24108634221238
7Cambridge UnitedCambridge2411583526938
8Colchester UnitedColchester2410683629736
9Barnet249963333036
10Blackpool2497836251134
11Exeter CityExeter24103113327633
12Grimsby Town249693228433
13Crawley TownCrawley2495103038-832
14Yeovil TownYeovil2486102528-330
15Stevenage2493123539-430
16Mansfield TownMansfield247982329-630
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe2461082431-728
18Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool246993342-927
19Morecambe2383122741-1427
20Leyton Orient2474132634-825
21Accrington StanleyAccrington2467112331-825
22Notts County2464142744-1722
23Cheltenham TownCheltenham2449112437-1321
24Newport County2345142741-1417
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand