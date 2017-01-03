Notts County confirm Alan Smith as the club's caretaker manager following John Sheridan's exit.

Notts County have confirmed that former Manchester United player Alan Smith has become the club's manager on a temporary basis.

The 36-year-old, who joined Notts as a player in 2014, will oversee first-team duties until a permanent boss is hired by the League Two outfit.

Sheridan was sacked by the club on Monday following the club's 4-0 defeat to Cambridge United, and now Smith takes temporary reins of a club sitting 22nd in the table, one point above relegation.

The ex-England international told the club's official website: "The most important thing right now is for everyone - players, staff and fans - to stick together.

"There's no getting away from it, it's been a very, very disappointing season so far. But there are lots of points still to play for and we are determined and confident of putting things right.

"The fans are doing their bit. Our following at Cambridge, given our recent form, was phenomenal. As players and staff we have to repay that loyalty. We have some huge games coming up, starting at Morecambe on Saturday and, until a new manager arrives, I will be working closely with Mark and the rest of the staff to hopefully lead an upturn in our fortunes."

Mark Crossley will remain as assistant manager.