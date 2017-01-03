Crowd generic

Notts County

Notts County confirm Alan Smith as caretaker manager

Alan Smith of MK Dons in action during the FA Cup Second match between MK Dons and Dover Athletic match at Stadium MK on December 7, 2013
Notts County confirm Alan Smith as the club's caretaker manager following John Sheridan's exit.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Notts County have confirmed that former Manchester United player Alan Smith has become the club's manager on a temporary basis.

The 36-year-old, who joined Notts as a player in 2014, will oversee first-team duties until a permanent boss is hired by the League Two outfit.

Sheridan was sacked by the club on Monday following the club's 4-0 defeat to Cambridge United, and now Smith takes temporary reins of a club sitting 22nd in the table, one point above relegation.

The ex-England international told the club's official website: "The most important thing right now is for everyone - players, staff and fans - to stick together.

"There's no getting away from it, it's been a very, very disappointing season so far. But there are lots of points still to play for and we are determined and confident of putting things right.

"The fans are doing their bit. Our following at Cambridge, given our recent form, was phenomenal. As players and staff we have to repay that loyalty. We have some huge games coming up, starting at Morecambe on Saturday and, until a new manager arrives, I will be working closely with Mark and the rest of the staff to hopefully lead an upturn in our fortunes."

Mark Crossley will remain as assistant manager.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster24154546311549
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth24153637251248
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle241210245311446
4Portsmouth24126637221542
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2412573226641
6Luton TownLuton24108634221238
7Cambridge UnitedCambridge2411583526938
8Colchester UnitedColchester2410683629736
9Barnet249963333036
10Blackpool2497836251134
11Exeter CityExeter24103113327633
12Grimsby Town249693228433
13Crawley TownCrawley2495103038-832
14Yeovil TownYeovil2486102528-330
15Stevenage2493123539-430
16Mansfield TownMansfield247982329-630
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe2461082431-728
18Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool246993342-927
19Morecambe2383122741-1427
20Leyton Orient2474132634-825
21Accrington StanleyAccrington2467112331-825
22Notts County2464142744-1722
23Cheltenham TownCheltenham2449112437-1321
24Newport County2345142741-1417
