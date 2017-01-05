Crowd generic

Nottingham Forest

Report: Nottingham Forest takeover awaiting green light

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
The American consortium looking to secure a majority stake in Championship side Nottingham Forest is reportedly ready to complete the takeover.
The American consortium looking to secure a majority stake in Nottingham Forest is ready to complete the takeover, according to reports.

The group, led by former San Diego Padres baseball team owner John Jay Moores, is buying an 80 percent stake in the Championship side from Fawaz Al Hasawi, who will retain the other 20 percent.

According to BBC Sport, the consortium's money for the takeover - thought to be in the region of £50m - is in the bank and available, but they are awaiting the final sign-off from current owner Al Hasawi.

The Reds have lost five of their last six matches, with their only point in that time coming in a 1-1 home draw with Preston North End, and are currently only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi looks on during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on May 4, 2013
