Evangelos Marinakis passes the English Football League's owners' and directors' test, bringing an end to Fawaz Al Hasawi's five-year tenure at Nottingham Forest.

Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis has completed his takeover of Nottingham Forest after passing the English Football League's owners' and directors' test.

The Olympiacos owner will take complete control of the Championship club, bringing an end to Fawaz Al Hasawi's five-year tenure at the City Ground.

Marinakis has had to fend off accusations of match-fixing in Greece, but after passing stringent regulations he has once again insisted that he is completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

"All these years, a lot has been said but nothing came out in reality," he told BBC Sport. "All of it has been dismissed and we have been clear from all of this.

"Now there is a last case remaining - there are about 80 persons involved. I can tell you again that I have nothing to do with it because I know very well what I have done and how I have achieved victories. Of course I cannot stop our opponents talking or bad-mouthing."

Forest were due to be taken over in January, only for a proposed deal by a United States consortium to fall through late on.